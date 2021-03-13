Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 2:17PM MST until March 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to midnight
MDT Sunday night. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MST this
evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected later
Sunday morning and through the afternoon, especially on the
eastern slopes. In addition to the wind, patchy blowing
dust could reduce visibilities at times.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.