Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 2:17PM MST until March 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The lowlands of southwest New Mexico and far western El

Paso county.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected around

eastern mountain slopes. In addition to the wind, patchy blowing

dust could reduce visibilities to 1 to 3 miles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.