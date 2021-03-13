Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 2:21AM CST until March 13 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern

Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves

County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Davis

Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/

this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.