Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 2:21AM CST until March 13 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves
County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Davis
Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/
this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.