Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 4:37AM MST until March 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…The Sacramento mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 8 PM

MST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday morning

through Sunday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds may damage property and cause

power outages. Travel will be difficult for high profile

vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.