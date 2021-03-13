Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 6:03PM CST until March 13 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Northern Lea, Southern Lea and Central

Lea Counties. In Texas, Reeves County Plains and Davis

Mountains Foothills, Davis Mountains, and Loving County.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.