Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 6:03PM CST until March 13 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Northern Lea, Southern Lea and Central
Lea Counties. In Texas, Reeves County Plains and Davis
Mountains Foothills, Davis Mountains, and Loving County.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.