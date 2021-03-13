Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 6:03PM CST until March 13 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds
30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson County, and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this
evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.