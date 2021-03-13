Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 6:03PM CST until March 13 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds

30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern

Culberson County, and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this

evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday morning through

Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.