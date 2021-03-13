Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 8:29PM MST until March 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern El Paso, Hudspeth and southeastern Otero

counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM, all day long, until 8 PM MDT in the evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected through

passes and over eastern mountain slopes. In addition to the

wind, patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities to 1 to 3

miles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.