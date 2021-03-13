Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 8:29PM MST until March 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The lowlands of southwest New Mexico and far western
El Paso county.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected around
eastern mountain slopes. In addition to the wind, patchy
blowing dust could reduce visibilities to 1 to 3 miles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
