High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:12PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains in northeast Otero County and
higher elevations of the Gila Region in northern Grant and
western Sierra Counties.
* WHEN…Until midnight tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur over the
peaks of the Blacks Range on down the eastern slopes towards
Hillsboro and Kingston early Sunday afternoon. In addition to
the wind, patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities in the
evening.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.