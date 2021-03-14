High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:12PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains in northeast Otero County and

higher elevations of the Gila Region in northern Grant and

western Sierra Counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur over the

peaks of the Blacks Range on down the eastern slopes towards

Hillsboro and Kingston early Sunday afternoon. In addition to

the wind, patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities in the

evening.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.