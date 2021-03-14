High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:47PM CDT until March 14 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn
and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern Culberson County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning to 10 PM CDT /9
PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.