High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:47PM CDT until March 15 at 6:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 40 to 55 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 40 to 50
mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 5 AM MDT Monday. For
the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday
night.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.