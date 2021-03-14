High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:56AM CST until March 14 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn

and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern Culberson County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning to 10 PM CDT /9

PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.