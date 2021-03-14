High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:56AM CST until March 14 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Davis Mountains Foothills, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
