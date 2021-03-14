Red Flag Warning issued March 14 at 2:21PM CDT until March 14 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Pecos, Chavez Plains,
Eddy Plains, Lea, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains,
Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills,
Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and
Lower Brewster County.
* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* RFTI…5 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.