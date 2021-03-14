Red Flag Warning issued March 14 at 2:21PM CDT until March 14 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…Red flag warning for this afternoon and early evening.
Fire weather watch for Monday afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…West 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* RFTI…5 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.