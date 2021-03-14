Red Flag Warning issued March 14 at 2:21PM CDT until March 14 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…Red flag warning for this afternoon and early evening.

Fire weather watch for Monday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…West 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* RFTI…5 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.