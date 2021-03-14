Red Flag Warning issued March 14 at 4:11AM CDT until March 14 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Pecos, Sacramento

Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains,

Lea, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,

Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis

Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin,

Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…Southwest to west 35 to 60 mph with gusts up to 65 to

80 mph in the mountains. Southwest to west 20 to 50 mph with

gusts up to 30 to 70 mph in the plains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 7 or near critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.