Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 1:12PM MDT until March 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Dona Ana, Luna, Hidalgo, and portions of Grant,

Sierra, and Otero Counties in southern New Mexico and El Paso

and Hudspeth Counties in far west Texas.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected through

passes and over eastern mountain slopes. In addition to the

wind, patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities to 1 to 3

miles this evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.