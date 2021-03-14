Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 1:12PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Dona Ana, Luna, Hidalgo, and portions of Grant,
Sierra, and Otero Counties in southern New Mexico and El Paso
and Hudspeth Counties in far west Texas.
* WHEN…Until midnight tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected through
passes and over eastern mountain slopes. In addition to the
wind, patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities to 1 to 3
miles this evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.