Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 8:02PM MDT until March 15 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Extreme eastern Dona Ana County, southern Otero County,
central and eastern El Paso County, and Hudspeth County.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected to persist
through mountain passes and along eastern slopes into the
overnight hours.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
