Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 8:02PM MDT until March 15 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Extreme eastern Dona Ana County, southern Otero County,

central and eastern El Paso County, and Hudspeth County.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected to persist

through mountain passes and along eastern slopes into the

overnight hours.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.