Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 15 at 10:12PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust
Advisory, localized areas with visibility between one quarter
mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Northern Tularosa Basin including White Sands National
Park.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 2 PM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.