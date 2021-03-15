Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 15 at 1:25PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, with
areas of visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…The Mesilla Valley.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT
Tuesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 2 PM to 7 PM MDT
Tuesday.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Damage to trees and homes is possible. People should avoid being
outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If
possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the
windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
Comments