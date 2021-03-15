Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 15 at 1:25PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, localized
areas with visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 2 PM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments