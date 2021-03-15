Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 15 at 1:25PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,

localized areas with visibility between one quarter mile and one

mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Northern Tularosa Basin including White Sands National

Park.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday.

For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 2 PM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.