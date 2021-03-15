High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 10:12PM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,
localized areas with visibility between one quarter mile and
one mile in blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Far West Texas, Southern Tularosa Basin, and Otero
Highlands.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT
Tuesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 2 PM to 7 PM MDT
Tuesday.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Damage to trees and homes is possible. People should avoid being
outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If
possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the
windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.