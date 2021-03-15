High Wind Warning issued March 15 at 1:25PM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

Damage to trees and homes is possible. People should avoid being

outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If

possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the

windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.