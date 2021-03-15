Red Flag Warning issued March 15 at 2:09PM CDT until March 16 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Sacramento Foothills

and Guadalupe Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware

Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson

County, Reeves County Plains, Davis Mountains and Davis

Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…8 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.