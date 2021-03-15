Red Flag Warning issued March 15 at 2:09PM CDT until March 16 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Sacramento Foothills
and Guadalupe Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware
Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson
County, Reeves County Plains, Davis Mountains and Davis
Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…8 or extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
Comments