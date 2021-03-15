Red Flag Warning issued March 15 at 3:23AM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM

MDT Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 112. Fire weather zone

055. Fire weather zone 056.

* WIND…Winds mostly west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* HUMIDITY…9 to 14 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.