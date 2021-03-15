Skip to Content
March 16, 2021
Red Flag Warning issued March 15 at 9:13PM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…Southern New Mexico lowland fire weather zones
111 and 112, and far west Texas fire weather zones 055 and 056.

* WIND…Winds mostly west at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
Isolated gusts to 65mph will be possible across eastern areas.

* HUMIDITY…9 to 14 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

