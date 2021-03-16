Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 16 at 5:37AM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, sustained west winds 35 to 45
mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust
Advisory, localized areas with visibility between one quarter
mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Far West Texas, Southern Tularosa Basin, Southern Dona
Ana County, and the Otero Highlands.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT
Tuesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 2 PM to 7 PM MDT
Tuesday.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Damage to trees and homes is possible. People should avoid being
outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If
possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the
windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.