Blowing Dust Warning issued March 16 at 12:29PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph. For the Blowing Dust Warning, visibility
less than one quarter mile in blowing dust will be possible at
times.
* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana County and El Paso Counties, Southern
Tularosa Basin.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM MDT this evening.
For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 7 PM MDT this evening.
People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as
far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all
the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember,
Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
