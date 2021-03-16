Blowing Dust Warning issued March 16 at 2:44PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, sustained west winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust

Advisory, localized areas with visibility between one quarter

mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Far West Texas.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until midnight MDT tonight.

For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 7 PM MDT this evening.

People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as

far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all

the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember,

Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.