High Wind Warning issued March 16 at 10:32AM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, sustained west winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust

Advisory, localized areas with visibility between one quarter

mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Far West Texas, Southern Tularosa Basin, Southern Dona

Ana County, and the Otero Highlands.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM MDT this evening.

For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MDT this evening.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Damage to trees and homes is possible. People should avoid being

outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If

possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the

windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.