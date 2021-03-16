High Wind Warning issued March 16 at 1:12PM CDT until March 17 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern

Culberson County, and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Scattered power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.