High Wind Warning issued March 16 at 3:39AM CDT until March 16 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern

Culberson County.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.