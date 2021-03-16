High Wind Warning issued March 16 at 3:39AM CDT until March 16 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern
Culberson County.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments