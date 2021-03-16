High Wind Warning issued March 16 at 3:39AM CDT until March 17 at 5:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
