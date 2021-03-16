High Wind Warning issued March 16 at 5:37AM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Sustained west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65
mph expected.
* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains and Lincoln National Forest in
South-Central New Mexico.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
Damage to trees and homes is possible. People should avoid being
outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If
possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the
windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.