High Wind Warning issued March 16 at 9:28PM MDT until March 17 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Sustained west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Some patchy blowing dust and lingering haze will

still be possible, though conditions should improve through the

late evening hours.

* WHERE…Southern Dona Ana County, the Sacramento Mountains, the

southern Tularosa Basin, and the Otero Mesa in south central

New Mexico, and El Paso and Hudspeth Counties in far west Texas.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive. Additionally, people with respiratory problems

should refrain from spending time outdoors as blowing dust

particles may linger in the air into the night.