Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 2:50PM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 111 and 112 in southwest

NewMexico, and fire weather zones 055 and 056 in far west

Texas.

* WIND…Sustained west winds at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55

mph. Isolated gusts to 65 mph will be possible across far

west Texas and the Tularosa Basin.

* HUMIDITY…8 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.