Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 3:55AM CDT until March 16 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Ward,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chavez Plains,

Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,

Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…8 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.