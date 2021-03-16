Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 5:37AM MDT until March 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 111 and 112 in southwest New
Mexico, and fire weather zones 055 and 056 in far west Texas.
* WIND…Sustained west winds at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55
mph. Isolated gusts to 65 mph will be possible across far west
Texas and the Tularosa Basin.
* HUMIDITY…8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.