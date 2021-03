Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Sustained west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…Sierra County lowlands and Northern Dona Ana County.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.