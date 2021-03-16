Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 12:29PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Warning, visibility less than one
quarter mile in blowing dust at times. For the Wind Advisory,
west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Dona Ana County.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as
far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all
the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember,
Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.