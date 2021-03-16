Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 12:29PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, sustained west winds 30 to 40
mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust
Advisory, localized areas with visibility between one quarter
mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Southwest New Mexico including the Northern Tularosa
Basin and New Mexico bootheel.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.