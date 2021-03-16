Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 2:44PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, sustained west winds 30 to 40

mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust

Advisory, localized areas with visibility between one quarter

mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Northern Tularosa Basin.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.

People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as

far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all

the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember,

Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.