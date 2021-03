Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. For the Blowing Dust Warning, visibility has

improved above warning criteria.

* WHERE…Southwestern New Mexico, including the New Mexico

Bootheel.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.