Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 3:39AM CDT until March 16 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 3 PM CDT /2 PM MDT/ this afternoon to 11 PM CDT
/10 PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
