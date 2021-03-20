Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 4:02AM MDT until March 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111.

* WIND…Sustained southwest winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…9 to 14 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.