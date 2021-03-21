High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 2:46PM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Loving

and Eastern Culberson Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills,

and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles

such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.