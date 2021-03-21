High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 2:46PM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Loving
and Eastern Culberson Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills,
and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles
such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
