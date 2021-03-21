High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 2:46PM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher

elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be

especially careful driving in this mountainous areas. People

driving high-profile vehicles should strongly consider

postponing travel until the winds subside. Severe turbulence

near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light

aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Travel will be dangerous, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use caution if you must drive.