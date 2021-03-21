Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 2:18PM MDT until March 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111 this afternoon and Monday.
Fire weather zone 112 for only Monday.
* WIND…Sustained southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…8 to 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.